Steelers Add Second Watt Brother, Sign Fullback Derek Watt

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will sign a free agent on the first day of the new year for the first time in their history. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh agreed to terms with fullback Derek Watt, according to multiple reports. 

Watt finished the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Chargers before hitting the open market. Brother to Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, Derek lead the NFL in special teams tackles with 16; tied only with former Steeler Tyler Matakevich.

The deal is set to be a 3-year contract worth $9.75 million. 

Derek received a warm welcome from his brother T.J. after the news broke on social media. Two-thirds of the Watt siblings, Derek is set to make more than double of what his brother will in 2020 on his rookie contract. 

This could also be the end of the road for Steelers fullback Rosie Nix. Nix fought off a knee injury last season after leaving the team's Week 1 game against the New England Patriots. 

Appearing in only 34 snaps in 2019, Nix is only scheduled to make $2.95 million over the next two years. After the signing of Watt, there's a tough decision for the now second fullback. 

The Steelers have released Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo and Johnny Holton to create cap space for offseason signings. They've also restructured deals with Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Vance McDonald and Chris Boswell.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

