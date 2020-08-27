SI.com
Steelers Re-Sign Jayrone Elliott (For 5th Time), Add Long Snapper

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Jayrone Elliott is back in Pittsburgh to sign with the Steelers. The team announced the signing on Thursday.

The linebacker spent most of last season with the Steelers, playing 22 defensive snaps and 68 special teams snaps. He was cut four times throughout the year. 

Elliott is best remembered for his stripe sack returned for a touchdown during the Steelers' final preseason game of 2019. He recorded six tackles during the preseason.

The Steelers are banged up at linebacker. Bud Dupree has been nursing a hand injury during training camp. Elliott worked out for the team on Monday.

Pittsburgh also signed long snapper Liam McCullough. McCullough is an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State and a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2019, which goes to the country's top long snapper.

Long snapper Kameron Canaday is dealing with a knee injury last week. He returned to practice on Monday after being hurt during practice on Saturday. 

To make room for the signings, the Steelers have waived linebacker Leo Lewis and waived/injury wide receiver Anthony Johnson.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

