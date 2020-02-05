Steelers Sign GM Kevin Colbert to Contract Extension

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a one-year contract extension, according to the team.

Colbert, entering his 21st season, will stay with the team under his new contract through the 2021 NFL Draft. The team did not release the financial details of the extension.

"I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional year," team president Art Rooney II said in a press release. "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are please he will lead those efforts for at least one more year."

The 2020 season will be Colbert's 10th as general manager after serving as the Steelers' director of football operations for 11 years. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Colbert has won two Super Bowls, three AFC Championships, nine AFC North titles and had 12 playoff births.

"It's hard to quantify how fortunate I am to have been part of this organization for the last 20 years," Colbert said in the press release. "I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into playoff contention while never losing sight of our ultimate goal - winning a Super Bowl."

Colbert made splashes in 2019, trading up in the first-round of the draft to select linebacker Devin Bush and sending the team's 2020 first-round pick to Miami in return for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

