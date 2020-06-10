Steven Nelson, Former Steelers Sign Players Coalition Letter

PITTSBURGH -- One current and three former members of the Steelers locker room signed the Players Coalition letter to United States Congress in support of Amash-Pressley Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

Steven Nelson and former Steelers players, Kelvin Beachum, Kris Brown, Najeh Davenport, Josh Dobbs, Roger Duffy, James Farrior, Liffort Hobley, Chris Hubbard, Corey Ivy, Roy Jefferson, Will Johnson, Arthur Moats, Lance Moore, Patrick Morris, Roosevelt Nix, Al Woods and Will Wolford added their signatures to the letter. Steelers rookies Kevin Dotson and JT Jones added their names, joining players and coaches from across the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

The legislation was introduced to the House of Representatives last Thursday and would remove the qualified immunity, protecting police officers from legal punishment for the use of excessive force.

The Players Coalition calling for the undoing of this legislation gained 1,400 signatures from athletes across the three leagues.

"We are more than 1,400 current and former professional athletes and coaches from across the National Football League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball in America. We are tired of conversations around police accountability that go nowhere, and we have engaged in too many "listening sessions" where we discuss whether there is a problem of police violence in this country. There is a problem," the letter wrote.

Nelson spoke on police brutality during a conference call with Steelers media members last week, saying he does "think it's time for a change in our country."

"This stuff has been going on before all of us really," Nelson said. "I think things always have to get worse before they get better. If this is what it takes people to have to riot or loot just to send a message, then that's just what it is. I'm all for positivity and doing everything the right way. That's just me. Not just in America, you see them all across the world. It's a big deal, and I think if it doesn't change all of it, I think. It changes a great amount of it. I think it's good."