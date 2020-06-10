AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Steven Nelson, Former Steelers Sign Players Coalition Letter

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- One current and three former members of the Steelers locker room signed the Players Coalition letter to United States Congress in support of Amash-Pressley Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

Steven Nelson and former Steelers players, Kelvin Beachum, Kris Brown, Najeh Davenport, Josh Dobbs, Roger Duffy, James Farrior, Liffort Hobley, Chris Hubbard, Corey Ivy, Roy Jefferson, Will Johnson, Arthur Moats, Lance Moore, Patrick Morris, Roosevelt Nix, Al Woods and Will Wolford added their signatures to the letter. Steelers rookies Kevin Dotson and JT Jones added their names, joining players and coaches from across the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

The legislation was introduced to the House of Representatives last Thursday and would remove the qualified immunity, protecting police officers from legal punishment for the use of excessive force.

The Players Coalition calling for the undoing of this legislation gained 1,400 signatures from athletes across the three leagues.

"We are more than 1,400 current and former professional athletes and coaches from across the National Football League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball in America. We are tired of conversations around police accountability that go nowhere, and we have engaged in too many "listening sessions" where we discuss whether there is a problem of police violence in this country. There is a problem," the letter wrote.

Nelson spoke on police brutality during a conference call with Steelers media members last week, saying he does "think it's time for a change in our country."

"This stuff has been going on before all of us really," Nelson said. "I think things always have to get worse before they get better. If this is what it takes people to have to riot or loot just to send a message, then that's just what it is. I'm all for positivity and doing everything the right way. That's just me. Not just in America, you see them all across the world. It's a big deal, and I think if it doesn't change all of it, I think. It changes a great amount of it. I think it's good."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quarterback Coaching Summit Panel Will Feature Steelers' President Art Rooney II

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will be one of six members on the 2020 Quarterback Coaching Summit panel.

Noah Strackbein

Hall of Fame Game, Ceremony Expected to Stay as Scheduled

The NFL is planning to keep the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and enshrinement as scheduled, with backup plans if COVID-19 spikes occur.

Noah Strackbein

Boom or Bust: Steelers With High Expectations in 2020

These four players find themselves with some high praise from fans, but how real is their potential?

Connor Deitrich

Rookie Impact: Kevin Dotson Provides Starting Capabilities for 2020 and Beyond

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linemen Kevin Dotson was considered the steal of the draft in the trenches. Could he start in 2020?

Donnie Druin

Rookie Impact: Anthony McFarland Brings Big-Play Abilities to Steelers Backfield

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland brings a dynamic capability to the Steelers backfield.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Planning to Host Training Camp at Heinz Field

Due to COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Steelers may go from Saint Vincent to their usual stomping grounds for training camp this season.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' Draft-A-Thon Donations Being Used for Continued COVID-19 Relief

The Steelers' donations during the 2020 NFL Draft are being put into place by United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Noah Strackbein

Year Two: Steven Nelson Feels Steelers Defense Has Tools to Be One of NFL's Best

The Steelers' defense has 10 returning starters entering 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Fantasy Football: Most Signs Say James Conner Is Worth the Risk

You have to look past the Pittsburgh Steelers atrocious 2019 season to evaluate James Conner's fantasy value in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Pops Was Hyped: Steelers' James Conner Surprises Dad With New Truck

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner spent the weekend putting a major smile on his dad's face.

Noah Strackbein