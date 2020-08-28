Stefen Wisniewski's Lost Shot at Starting Job: 'In the NFL, Be Ready for Anything'

PITTSBURGH -- Stefen Wisniewski came to Pittsburgh with some understanding of his opportunity. The 2019 Super Bowl champion left Kansas City to return to his hometown and hopefully compete to replace Ramon Foster.

In April, maybe that's what would've happened. Wisniewski signed a 2-year, $2.85 million contract with the Steelers on March 20, four days before the NFL announced they were closing team facilities due to COVID-19.

As months went on and teams remained working virtually, the Steelers began preparing for their 2020 position battles. Head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner decided that the team would make adjustments to keep as much Pittsburgh experience on the field as possible.

And there ended Wisniewski's opportunity to compete for a starting job.

"I've learned in my years in the NFL be ready for anything," Wisniewski said. "It does look like at this point I'll probably be the backup swing guy at guard both guards in center. Feiler's been playing a lot of left guard. I'll embrace that role. I do believe I'm capable of being a starter in this league, and I think I've proved that. I started it left guard for two out of the last three Super Bowl champions. I'm capable of doing that. I have been a backup as well, and I'm the kind of guy I'm going to come to work every day with a great attitude no matter what my role is."

"I'll never know for sure," Wisniewski replied when asked if he'd have a better opportunity if the league didn't shut down. "Definitely possible and I think coaches here and everywhere have had to make some tough decisions. They've had to make them more quickly than they usually would because of not having OTAs because they're having a very limited training camp and I understand that. I get that. I'm not bitter. I don't hold any grudges or anything, they're doing what's best for the team and I embrace that. We got a heck of a football team and whatever the coaches think can help us."

The coaching staff decided to convert Matt Feiler back to left guard and allow Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor to compete for the starting right tackle job. In the same breath, they made Wisniewski the primary inside backup.

Wisniewski has gotten plenty of reps with the first team throughout training camp. Guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey have both missed time with injuries and personal reasons. In their place has been Wisniewski.

"It's definitely been a positive with Dave being out and Pouncey missing some time I've gotten a lot of reps with the first team," Wisniewski said. "That was good for me to get some reps in there with the ones and work with the first team guys and work with Ben and just kind of see how those guys work. That's been a big blessing, I think, and has helped me feel more comfortable. More ready to go."

