Terry Bradshaw Passes Torch to Ben Roethlisberger as Steelers Greatest QB

PITTSBURGH -- Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw has finally passed the baton to Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers greatest quarterback. In an interview with 93.7 The Fan, Bradshaw admitted that despite the differences in Super Bowls, Big Ben is the greatest passer to wear the black and gold.



"Bobby Layne," Bradshaw laughed. "They always have those contests, don't they? I would give it to Ben [Roethlisberger]. His numbers far exceed mine. I may have won more Super Bowls, but he is a much better quarterback. I wasn't bad in my era, but he's big, strong, accurate, puts up monstrous numbers, and he's won two Super Bowls. I pass that baton to him, gladly. I absolutely have no problem with that. He deserves it."

Bradshaw says despite being able to admit Roethlisberger has surpassed him, he isn't able to tell him in person.

"I don't have a relationship with Ben," he said. "I wish I did, but I don't. Probably never will."

Bradshaw also doesn't have a relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin. The now TV analyst has been quoted calling Tomlin a "cheerleader" coach back in 2017. But just like his views on Roethlisberger have changed, Tomlin has impressed Bradshaw throughout the years as well.

"I was coached by a no-nonsense coach, so therefore that has had a great impact on my view of coaches," Bradshaw said. "Chuck Noll was a no-nonsense, in your face, tough ass coach... It was me having to adjust to the current players and the way they act and the coaches and the way they act.

"I have a couple of friends inside the Steelers who have told me what a wonderful guy he is. That has softened me a great deal. I think [the 2019 season] is the finest coaching job that Mike Tomlin has done. Considering all he lost, I thought he did a hell of a coaching job this year... I thought he was fantastic."

Bradshaw remain a Steelers faithful even during his time as an NFL personality at FOX. And despite speaking his opinion from time to time that many in Pittsburgh don't agree with, he has nothing but love for the team and city.

"You will never hear me on Fox say an unkind word about the Steelers," said Bradshaw, who was a member of the franchise's inaugural Hall of Honor class. "I may question Mike Tomlin, which I did. I may question Ben, which I did. But for the most part, I'd say 98% of everything I say about Pittsburgh is good, and I do that intentionally. I do that became I love the city, I love the team, I love the players, I love the black and gold, and I always will. I'll always support the Pittsburgh Steelers."