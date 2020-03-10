AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Land Third-Round Compensatory Draft Pick

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has released the compensatory picks for all 32 teams in the 2020 NFL Draft, including a third-round pick for the Steelers. Pittsburgh added a third-round pick, 38th in the round and 102nd overall. 

The extra pick comes from the signing of Le'Veon Bell to the New York Jets in 2019. Bell, who was tendered after sitting out the 2018 season, signed with the Jets for 4-year, $52.5 million. 

The Steelers will now have six draft picks in the 2020 draft. After trading their first-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, they'll start their NFL Draft in the second-round with pick number 49. 

Pittsburgh moved up in the 2019 NFL Draft by trading up to the 10th overall pick to select Devin Bush. Before the Bush trade, the Steelers didn't move up in the first-round of the NFL Draft since drafting Troy Polamalu in 2003. 

The Steelers' 2020 draft picks now look as followed: 

  • Round 2, Pick 49 
  • Round 3, Pick 102 
  • Round 4 
  • Round 4
  • Round 6
  • Round 7

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Takeaway: Steelers Are Not the 'Best Fit' For Jameis Winston

For some reason, Jameis Winston continues to be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's while it's easy to see why, it's impossible to see how.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers to Play Cowboys in 2020 Hall of Fame Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 Hall of Fame game.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Extends Tag Deadline; Steelers Provided More Time for Dupree, Hargrave

The NFL has extended the franchise tag deadline, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers with more time to make cap room decision.

Noah Strackbein

PFF: T.J. Watt Lands Highest Grade For an Edge Rusher in 2019

T.J. Watt's 2019 season was one for the history books, and there's little question as to whether or not he was the best at his position.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Preview: Quarterbacks

The Steelers have already said they're content with the four quarterbacks currently on the roster. Will that prevent them from selecting one in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Donnie Druin

Steelers Quarterback Situation: Intrigue Level 'Medium'

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation sits right where it should - in the middle.

Noah Strackbein

Takeaway: Steelers' "Should Make" Offseason Move is to Sign a Tight End

The move the Pittsburgh Steelers "must" make this offseason is signing a tight end? C'mon.

Noah Strackbein

Players to Begin Voting on Proposed CBA

The newly proposed NFL takes one step closer to being approved, or denied, as it enters the hands of the players for the final vote.

Noah Strackbein

Takeaway: Steelers Met With Van Jefferson at NFL Combine

Adding a late-round wide receiver could solve more than one question for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Expected to Pick Up Vance McDonald's 2020 Option

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Vance McDonald for at least one more season.

Noah Strackbein