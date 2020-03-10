Steelers Land Third-Round Compensatory Draft Pick

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has released the compensatory picks for all 32 teams in the 2020 NFL Draft, including a third-round pick for the Steelers. Pittsburgh added a third-round pick, 38th in the round and 102nd overall.

The extra pick comes from the signing of Le'Veon Bell to the New York Jets in 2019. Bell, who was tendered after sitting out the 2018 season, signed with the Jets for 4-year, $52.5 million.

The Steelers will now have six draft picks in the 2020 draft. After trading their first-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, they'll start their NFL Draft in the second-round with pick number 49.

Pittsburgh moved up in the 2019 NFL Draft by trading up to the 10th overall pick to select Devin Bush. Before the Bush trade, the Steelers didn't move up in the first-round of the NFL Draft since drafting Troy Polamalu in 2003.

The Steelers' 2020 draft picks now look as followed:

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 102

Round 4

Round 4

Round 6

Round 7

