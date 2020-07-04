AllSteelers
Cowherd: Steelers One of Three NFL 'America's Teams'

Noah Strackbein

Colin Cowherd left his Friday show looking at "America's Teams". The FS1 radio host sent his fans home by naming the teams he believes represent the country more than any other. 

In the NFL, the Steelers were joined by the Dallas Cowboys (of course) and the Green Bay Packers. 

"There's a lot of Steelers fans around the country. They still, more than the Cowboys, the Steelers have more fans go to road games than any other franchise," Cowherd said. "Now, the reason being is that the steel industry in the 70's and 80's shrank and it displaced all those people who lost the steel jobs, and they moved all over the country. They moved to Miami. They moved to the midwest. 

"They're tied for the most Super Bowl wins. They've always had a very working class, lunch pale ethos. The terrible towels, Byron Cope, the announcer started those, waving all across America."

It's no surprise these three teams made the list. Steelers Nation is represented across the globe every year. The Packers can't be left off the list when they're owned by the American people, and Dallas as always been labeled as "America's Team."

One thing does appear to be making a stronger upbringing - the Steelers becoming more of a country favorite. There was a time when no team outside the Cowboys would be considered "America's," but with every passing year, Steelers fans make a case against that. 

Something that doesn't look to slow down any time soon. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

