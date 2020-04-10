Former Steelers OC Todd Haley Just Wants to be Verified on Twitter

PITTSBURGH -- Todd Haley is no longer coaching in the NFL but that doesn't mean he didn't spend enough time there to be recognized. The former Steelers offensive coordinator is spending his days as the Riverview High School offensive coordinator in Sarasota, Florida, and is still waiting for social media to remember he's done more.

On April 9, Haley - or who we can assume is Haley - sent out a tweet asking Twitter if he can be verified. In a swarm of support, Haley then continued to thank all the fans that were reaching out telling the coach they too hope he can find the blue check mark.

Haley hasn't been in the league since being removed from the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator job in 2018. Before then, he spent time with the Steelers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Most people in Pittsburgh remember Haley and his crossings with Ben Roethlisberger. The two seemed to be on very different sides during Haley's tenure and eventually the team decided not to renew his contract following the 2017 season.

Before coming to Pittsburgh, Haley faced the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII as offensive coordinator to one of the NFL's most electrifying units.

Lead by Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals fought their way back from a 17-7 halftime deficit to pull ahead 23-20 in the fourth quarter. And I think we all know how it ended.

Hopefully Haley can get verified on Twitter because, truthfully, he deserves to. He may not be in the NFL anymore, or on his way back, but he was a long-time successful OC within the league.

At this point, he deserves some credit.