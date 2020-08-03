Steelers Among Most Valuable NFL Franchises

When Dan Rooney was approved to start a franchise in Pittsburgh in 1933, the NFL didn't have a franchise worth over a million dollars. In fact, the Green Bay Packers were purchased for $100. Today, those investments are worth billions.

In Forbes yearly breakdown of the most valuable sports teams in the world, the Steelers found themselves in the top 30. Pittsburgh currently ranks 28th amongst the world's most profitable organizations, valued at $2.8 billion.

The Steelers are the 14th highest NFL team on the list, which starts with the Dallas Cowboys at No. 1. Dallas is currently worth $5.5 billion. A step up from the $150 million Jerry Jones purchased the team for in 1989.

Pittsburgh was purchased in 1933 by Dan Rooney for $2,500. 87-years later, that value has increased more than 110,000 times it's initial buying price.

Last year, Forbes listed the Steelers' value at $2.58 billion, 30th in the world and 10th in the NFL. Despite continuing to grow in value, the Rooneys are still among the NFL's least-richest owners with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

