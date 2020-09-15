Villanueva Informed Tomlin He'd Honor Fallen Veteran on Helmet

PITTSBURGH -- Before Monday night's kickoff, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would wear Antwon Rose Jr.'s name on the back of their helmets during the 2020 season.

A remembrance of the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer, all but one member of the Steelers represented Rose on Monday night.

Alejandro Villanueva decided to dress with a different name on his headgear. The former Army Ranger and Bronze Star Medal recipient wore the name Alwyn Cashe on the back of his helmet during the season opener.

Cashe passed away in 2005 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Samarra, Iraq, according to the Military Times. He suffered second and third-degree burns on 70% of his body as he ran back into the vehicle to try and rescue his fellow soldiers. He passed three weeks later.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that Villanueva did discuss wearing Cashe's name on his helmet during the game.

"It's in line with everything that we said about participating in elements of social justice this offseason," Tomlin said. "As an organization, and myself as the head coach of the organization, we're going to support our players in however they choose to participate and express themselves, or to not participate and not express themselves. As long as they do so thoughtfully and with class."

The Steelers were not on the field for the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." They returned to the field and stood during the National Anthem while holding a sign that read, "Steelers Against Racism."