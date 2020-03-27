Steelers Sign XFL Long Snapper Christian Kuntz

PITTSBURGH -- XFL signings continue for the Steelers as they add their fourth spring league player in free agency. Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Dallas Renegades long snapper and linebacker Christian Kuntz.

Kuntz spent the 2019 training camp with the Steelers, playing both long snapper and linebacker. After failing to make the roster, he headed to the XFL Draft where he was selected by the Renegade to play both positions, joining former Steelers backup quarterback Landry Jones in Dallas.

A linebacker at Duquesne University, Kuntz earned All-American honors three times before heading to the NFL in 2017.

During his tenure, the linebacker/long snapper spent time with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars but never earned a place on an active roster.

Pittsburgh has already signed offensive tackle Jarron Jones and defensive players Cavon Walker and Tyree Kinnel from the XFL. Taking a brief pause from the NFL pool, the Steelers have turned their attention to spring football talent and focusing on the NFL Draft.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.