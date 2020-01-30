Long List of Former Steelers to Make XFL Debut Next Week
Noah Strackbein
PITTSBURGH -- The XFL is only a week away and as the NFL gears up for Super Bowl Sunday, the inaugural weekend of the new pro league is preparing to hit the field and begin their journey into year one.
It was this time last year the AAF was ready for kickoff, only to be shut down 10 games into the season. Unlike the former league, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has said the league is ready to take off by storm with funding that can hold the teams together for the next three seasons.
Amongst those competing in the new-found league are dozens of players who have spent some time in Pittsburgh. Headlined by Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones and D.C. Defenders stars, Eli Rogers and Shamarko Thomas, the Steelers will have plenty of representation on the field during the initial season.
The full list of Steelers in the XFL looks as follows:
D.C. Defenders
- WR Eli Rogers
- CB Doran Grant
- S Shamarko Thomas
Dallas Renegades
- QB Landry Jones
- CB Dashaun Phillips
- LB Tegray Scales
- DE Winston Craig
New York Guardians
- K Matt McCrane
- CB Jamar Summers
- S Dravon Askew-Henry
- C Garrett Brumfield
Houston Roughnecks
- WR Sammie Coates
- DE Johnny Maxey
- DL Caushaud
St. Louis Battlehawks
- LB Terence Garvin
- DB Trey Johnson
- WR Damoun Patterson
- QB Brogan Roback
- DT Casey Sayles
- LB Matthew Thomas
- WR L’Damian Washington
Tampa Bay Vipers
- S Marcelis Branch
Seattle Dragons
- K Garrett Hartley
- RB Trey Williams
- LB Steven Johnson
- TE Cam Clear
L.A. Wildcats
- QB Josh Johnson
- SAF Jack Tocho
- RB DuJuan Harris
For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.