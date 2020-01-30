Long List of Former Steelers to Make XFL Debut Next Week

PITTSBURGH -- The XFL is only a week away and as the NFL gears up for Super Bowl Sunday, the inaugural weekend of the new pro league is preparing to hit the field and begin their journey into year one.

It was this time last year the AAF was ready for kickoff, only to be shut down 10 games into the season. Unlike the former league, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has said the league is ready to take off by storm with funding that can hold the teams together for the next three seasons.

Amongst those competing in the new-found league are dozens of players who have spent some time in Pittsburgh. Headlined by Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones and D.C. Defenders stars, Eli Rogers and Shamarko Thomas, the Steelers will have plenty of representation on the field during the initial season.

The full list of Steelers in the XFL looks as follows:

D.C. Defenders

WR Eli Rogers

CB Doran Grant

S Shamarko Thomas

Dallas Renegades

QB Landry Jones

CB Dashaun Phillips

LB Tegray Scales

DE Winston Craig

New York Guardians

K Matt McCrane

CB Jamar Summers

S Dravon Askew-Henry

C Garrett Brumfield

Houston Roughnecks

WR Sammie Coates

DE Johnny Maxey

DL Caushaud

St. Louis Battlehawks

LB Terence Garvin

DB Trey Johnson

WR Damoun Patterson

QB Brogan Roback

DT Casey Sayles

LB Matthew Thomas

WR L’Damian Washington

Tampa Bay Vipers

S Marcelis Branch

Seattle Dragons

K Garrett Hartley

RB Trey Williams

LB Steven Johnson

TE Cam Clear

L.A. Wildcats

QB Josh Johnson

SAF Jack Tocho

RB DuJuan Harris

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.