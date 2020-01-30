AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Long List of Former Steelers to Make XFL Debut Next Week

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The XFL is only a week away and as the NFL gears up for Super Bowl Sunday, the inaugural weekend of the new pro league is preparing to hit the field and begin their journey into year one. 

It was this time last year the AAF was ready for kickoff, only to be shut down 10 games into the season. Unlike the former league, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has said the league is ready to take off by storm with funding that can hold the teams together for the next three seasons. 

Amongst those competing in the new-found league are dozens of players who have spent some time in Pittsburgh. Headlined by Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones and D.C. Defenders stars, Eli Rogers and Shamarko Thomas, the Steelers will have plenty of representation on the field during the initial season. 

The full list of Steelers in the XFL looks as follows: 

D.C. Defenders

  • WR Eli Rogers
  • CB Doran Grant 
  • S Shamarko Thomas

Dallas Renegades

  • QB Landry Jones 
  • CB Dashaun Phillips
  • LB Tegray Scales
  • DE Winston Craig

New York Guardians

  • K Matt McCrane
  • CB Jamar Summers
  • S Dravon Askew-Henry
  • C Garrett Brumfield

Houston Roughnecks

  • WR Sammie Coates 
  • DE Johnny Maxey 
  • DL Caushaud 

St. Louis Battlehawks

  • LB Terence Garvin
  • DB Trey Johnson 
  • WR Damoun Patterson
  • QB Brogan Roback 
  • DT Casey Sayles
  • LB Matthew Thomas
  • WR L’Damian Washington 

Tampa Bay Vipers

  • S Marcelis Branch 

Seattle Dragons

  • K Garrett Hartley 
  • RB Trey Williams 
  • LB Steven Johnson
  • TE Cam Clear 

L.A. Wildcats

  • QB Josh Johnson 
  • SAF Jack Tocho 
  • RB DuJuan Harris 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terry Bradshaw to Star in Reality TV Show 'The Bradshaw Bunch'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw will star in his own reality TV show.

Noah Strackbein

Roger Goodell: NFL Wants to Get Antonio Brown on Right Track

The NFL is looking to help steer Antonio Brown in the right direction.

Noah Strackbein

Jerome Bettis Shares Thoughts on Steelers RB James Conner

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Jerome Bettis, shares his thoughts on James Conner.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Could Find Interior Line Help From SEC

Whether it be LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry or Kentucky's Logan Stenberg, the Steelers may look towards the SEC for their future in the offensive interior.

Donnie Druin

Strackbein Mailbag: Will Hines Ward Ever Get into the Hall of Fame? Is Dez Bryant an Option, and More

From the Hall of Fame to Defensive Player of the Year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a busy week ahead of them.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Don't Have Options Outside of In-House Quarterbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation isn't changing.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Show Love in Remembering Kobe Bryant

Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers used their social platform to pay respects to Kobe Bryant.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Court Ordered to Complete Drug and Alcohol Screenings, Mental Health Evaluation

Antonio Brown will be released from jail after turning himself in late Thursday night.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe

Dez Bryant Hints at Steelers as one of Three 'Dream' Teams

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant listed the Steelers as one of three potential teams he would like to play for.

Donnie Druin

Antonio Brown's Ex-Girlfriend Files for Sole Custody of Their Three Children

Antonio Brown's ex-girlfriend is seeking sole custody of their three children.

Noah Strackbein