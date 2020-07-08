AllSteelers
Zach Banner Responds to DeSean Jackson Story: 'You Don't Understand They're a Minority as Well'

Noah Strackbein

The NFL felt the impact of regretful words to start the week when Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted an anti-semitic picture on his Instagram story on Monday. 

Jackson's posts included words from Adolf Hitler, which struck backlash. Following plenty of criticism from across the league, both the Eagles and Jackson released statements regarding the actions. 

Tuesday morning, Steelers' tackle Zach Banner added his voice to the conversation. Acknowledging he believes Jackson's apology, Banner tells the story of realizing the importance of classifying the Jewish community.

"There's a common misbelief amongst black and brown people, and I know this from growing up, and I've heard it, and I've listened to it. That Jewish people are just like any other white race," Banner said in a video. "You mix them up with the rest of the majority and you don't understand that they're a minority as well."

Banner explains his time at USC when he discovered the difference he wasn't taught growing up. 

Banner ends the video pushing a notion he's been supporting throughout the entire Black Lives Matter movement:

"Change your heart, put your arm around people, and lets all uplift each other."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers.

