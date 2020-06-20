Steelers' Zach Banner Apologizes, Explains Not Wearing Mask at Protest

Zach Banner showed up to the Antwon Rose balloon release on Juneteenth as Pittsburgh rallied to celebrate the life of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2018. What he brought to the rally was support and a platform to help spread awareness. What he forgot was his mask.

Banner posted a picture of him and his sister joining hundreds of Pittsburgh residents to protest against police brutality in the city. Following the post, the Steelers tackle received instant disapproval from fans on the absence of a face shield.

He since deleted the picture and made sure to share why he didn't have a mask on and how he believes he did more good than bad by not wearing one.

"The only reason I'm making this video right now is because I just want to make sure that my statement today has no effect on people's judgement on Antwon [Rose's] protest today; that his family and his community set up in East Pittsburgh, today," Banner said in a social media video Friday evening. "Everyone else had masks. Everyone, whether it was on or off, everyone had masks. That was obviously well put out there, 'lets still do this safely.'"

Banner said he left a morning workout to go pick up his sister and drive roughly a half-hour to the rally, which started at 10 a.m. When he arrived, he realized he took his mask out of his car the last time he used it and had a decision to make when he pulled up.

"Right there outside the car was a group of little black kids from the community, and they were so hyped and so happy," Banner said. "... They were so excited for me as a Pittsburgh Steeler to just give a damn about them. So I had one option - I was either going to have to pull off and drive 30 minutes and possibly miss it, or I got out the car and said, 'if I get this virus, it doesn't matter.' Because the smiles on their face, and the support from me and our organization, were way more important at the time than me thinking about that."

Banner did apologize on Twitter for putting others at risk during the protest.

"I'm sorry if I put others at risk, but when I left the protest, I felt as if I did more good than harm," he wrote. "Moving forward, I will protest with a mask on to be generous to others."

He left fans with a simple message saying he is trying to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. He acknowledged his mistake of forgetting his mask but believes his influence during the rally was worth not turning around.

"I agree with you guys, and some of you guys have said, 'good message but still wear a mask,'" Banner said. "I wear a mask all the time when I go shopping and things like that. So I'm not going to try and defend that. I preach safety, but at the time, that powerful message of just being there eliminates all of criticism about it. Like I said, my mistake, but at the end of the day, I'm happy of what I did today."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.