'It's on to the Next Goal': Starting Job Only a Milestone for Banner

PITTSBURGH -- Zach Banner used the 2020 season to bet on himself. A free agent in the offseason, Banner decided to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers with the hopes of earning a larger contract next spring.

Step one of that plan has come to fruition. Banner was named the starting right tackle over the week, beating out former third-round pick Chuks Okorafor.

When he got the news, Banner shared his excitement with his dog right before calling his parents.

"I called my parents, and they were excited, but with the same kind of mentality," Banner said. "My parents have been in this business of football with me for a very long time with me, since second grade. When we're able to add something to the 'trophy case' on my resume, it always like 'Yay.' But now it's on to the next goal."

Looking back, Banner's journey has come a long way since the beginning of his NFL career. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Banner bounced through two practice squads before finding his way to Pittsburgh - on the practice squad.

"I have had a lot of regrets since senior year, junior year, of allowing myself to become a bigger gentleman," Banner said. "Going through that hip surgery changed the course of my life. If I could go back right now and tell the guy who just redshirt, who's just about to sit out his second year, I would tell him, 'Get with the right people.'"

Banner said he's cut his circle down and thanked his brother, sister and trainer for his success this offseason. He's currently weighing roughly 235-pounds and considers himself in the best shape of his career.

For Steelers fans, they might miss No. 72 lining up at tight end this season. Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Pittsburgh's favorite eligible receiver will no longer line up as the jumbo tight end.

Banner laughed when he heard the news. A bittersweet goodbye for the tackle, he's fine with whatever role the offensive has for him this season.

"Whatever it takes to help the team. That's my mindset," Banner said. "Even when I was at jumbo tight end, it was why I put so much passion into it. I need that same passion to carry over to what I'm doing now because bottom line is we can all celebrate now, but if I got out on Monday night and I suck, I'm done. I want to get to Monday night first. I want to play first. I want to put actions on tape."

Fichtner also credited Banner with putting work in this offseason to win the job. This will be his second start in the NFL, first as a tackle. A milestone he's been working towards since arriving in Pittsburgh.

"Zach is that perfect example of a guy that took care of his body, committed himself to a routine, and he was fanatical about trying to do the right things physically," Fichtner said. "Not just in the offseason. Every single day. It's a credit to him. He brings an energy level. He's excited about the opportunity to play and show toughness. I would think he would be anxious as well, but what a great opportunity in Monday Night Football. He's earned the job, and I'm excited to watch him play."

