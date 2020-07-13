AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Terrelle Pryor Eying NFL Return With Steelers

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers' wide receiver core already added one member this offseason by drafting Chase Claypool. But if it were up to a free agent wideout, they'd have one more on their roster.

Terrelle Pryor hasn't played an NFL game since 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but told TMZ that he's continued to train and is ready for an NFL comeback.

Pryor also said he's spoken with five teams about a possible return, including the New England Patriots. Still, if he could pick, he'd stay with his hometown team, Steelers.

"Those two are very intriguing," Pryor said. "Especially Cam. I've been a big fan of him throughout the years ... And, obviously, Big Ben, that's my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that's just two teams that I really want to play for."

In 51 games, Pryor has caught 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. Before transitioning to receiver, Pryor started ten games at quarterback. In a short career as a passer, Pryor showed the Steelers he's capable of making big plays, taking a 93-yard run to the house against Pittsburgh in 2013.

Pittsburgh signed three big-name free agents this offseason, but haven't signed anyone of note since Stefen Wisniewski in March. Pryor isn't giving up hope, though, and knows his body is ready for another run in the league.

"I can still play," Pryor said. "And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tomlin Facing COVID-19: 'We Have to Embrace Short-Term Misery'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed his mindset during the uncertainty of the NFL.

Noah Strackbein

Druin: Bud Dupree Likely Gone After 2020 Regardless of Performance

Whether Bud Dupree has another phenomenal season or returns to his early form, his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers may be numbered.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey Tells Teammates Protest Will be in Unity

Steelers' captain Maurkice Pouncey is making sure his team's message is felt when the NFL returns this fall.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Banner Spreads Words of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Holocaust Survivor

Steelers tackle Zach Banner has dedicated the weekend to preaching for equality and returns with his third video in four days.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Bud Dupree Files Grievance With NFLPA

The Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree is hoping to find extra compensation in his franchise tag.

Noah Strackbein

AllSteelers Notebook: July 10

All your Steelers news, opinions, podcasts, and videos from the week.

Noah Strackbein

Drafting Chase Claypool Was All About the Money

Money talks, and it spoke to the Steelers when they drafted Chase Claypool.

Noah Strackbein

Meet the Master Behind Pittsburgh's Finest Artwork: Cody Sabol

Cody Sabol shares his experiences working with Steelers players and some of the best memories growing up a Pittsburgh sports fan.

Donnie Druin

Zach Banner Calls on NFLPA, Players Regarding DeSean Jackson Story

Steelers' tackle Zach Banner posted a second video regarding DeSean Jackson's comments on the Jewish community.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Are the Steelers Super Bowl Contenders?

It's not crazy to think the Pittsburgh Steelers can make an appearance in Tampa Bay this February.

Noah Strackbein