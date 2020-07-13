Terrelle Pryor Eying NFL Return With Steelers

The Steelers' wide receiver core already added one member this offseason by drafting Chase Claypool. But if it were up to a free agent wideout, they'd have one more on their roster.

Terrelle Pryor hasn't played an NFL game since 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but told TMZ that he's continued to train and is ready for an NFL comeback.

Pryor also said he's spoken with five teams about a possible return, including the New England Patriots. Still, if he could pick, he'd stay with his hometown team, Steelers.

"Those two are very intriguing," Pryor said. "Especially Cam. I've been a big fan of him throughout the years ... And, obviously, Big Ben, that's my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that's just two teams that I really want to play for."

In 51 games, Pryor has caught 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. Before transitioning to receiver, Pryor started ten games at quarterback. In a short career as a passer, Pryor showed the Steelers he's capable of making big plays, taking a 93-yard run to the house against Pittsburgh in 2013.

Pittsburgh signed three big-name free agents this offseason, but haven't signed anyone of note since Stefen Wisniewski in March. Pryor isn't giving up hope, though, and knows his body is ready for another run in the league.

"I can still play," Pryor said. "And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.