Mike Tomlin Presser: Benny Snell Returns; Apologies For Thursday

Noah Strackbein

Injury Report

Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday that JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Ola Adeniyi are all in the concussion protocol following Thursday's game. It's unknown how their week will progress, but they'll follow the protocol and could be cleared by Sunday. 

Smith-Schuster is also dealing with a knee injury from Cleveland. Tomlin said that his status will be tough to determine throughout the week and the team will evaluate his progression as practice unfolds. 

James Conner also re-injured his shoulder. Tomlin said practice availability will be the guideline for his readiness come Sunday. 

On the same note, Benny Snell Jr. will return to practice for the Steelers. Tomlin said his healthy will be the first priority but Snell will also need to prove he's ready to return to game action after missing the last two games. 

"I'm excited about the potential return of Benny Snell, who's been out with a knee injury," Tomlin said. "He's been cleared to practice this week and we'll get him on the field and see what he looks like. Not only in terms of his healthy, but with a young guy like him, who's missed a block of time, we'll be focused on his ability to execute and execute in great detail." 

Cleveland Brawl

Tomlin started his press conference by apologizing for the Steelers' side of the incident that occurred on Thursday night. 

"It was ugly, it was ugly for the game of football," Tomlin said. "I think all of us that are involved in the game particularly at this level want to safeguard and protect the game and its integrity. And in that moment it was compromised with an unfortunate incident.

So, none of us want those things to  and they did. We were a part of it. We accept responsibility for our actions within it."

Tomlin didn't address the suspensions players are dealing with in efforts to help Maurkice Pouncey's appeal. Pouncey was suspended three games for his involvement.

After the game, Pouncey said he was in "protection mode" once the altercation began to unfold. He's set to appeal to the league on Tuesday. 

Mason Rudolph didn't suffer any injuries after being hit with his own helmet by Myles Garrett. The Browns defensive end was suspended indefinitely by the NFL, with minimum servings of the remainder of the 2019 season. Garrett is also set to appeal his suspension. 

Tomlin said he doesn't know what the Steelers could learn from the incident, but it wasn't because of their involvement in the situation. Instead, Tomlin pointed to why it started as to why there isn't much of a teaching point. 

"I don't know if we did anything to make it happen, anyway, in the first place," Tomlin said. "That's why I said we didn't have anything to learn from it"

