SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Watch: Tomlin, Williams and Colbert Send Messages to Shazier

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- It was an emotional day for Steelers Nation. 

After two seasons of not playing, Ryan Shazier announced he's officially retiring from football on Wednesday. A decision that many believed was inevitable, Shazier's announcement was met with plenty of love and thanks from coaches, teammates, fans and the Steelers organization. 

During his retirement press conference (held over Zoom), Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, head coach Mike Tomlin, and linebacker Vince Williams congratulated Shazier with kind words. 

Tomlin and Williams spoke first, telling their locker room companion that they're excited about what's to come next. 

"I'm so excited about watching you attack everything else the way that I got to see you attack football. With that lion's aggression," Williams said with a glowing smile. "I just want to let you know I love you, bro and I'm excited about what you've got going. And I'm happy that I'm going to be there to get to watch and be there with you."

Shazier said after hearing Tomlin and Williams that he almost cried hearing them talk. Then, he shed a tear listening to Colbert speak. 

Colbert's video wasn't able to turn on, but you could hear his voice begin to crack as he sends his message to the former linebacker. 

"You can retire from the game of football, but you're never going to retire from being a Pittsburgh Steeler," Colbert said. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around The 412: Steelers and Food w/ Hunter Homistek

Around The 412 is joined by former Steelers reporter Hunter Homistek to break down the team's expectations and discuss some food choices you'll want to make this year.

Around The 412

Dustin Colquitt Recalls Meeting Art Rooney Sr. During His Father's Time With Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Dustin Colquitt looks back at his fondest memory of Art Rooney Sr. and a signature that's last over 30 years.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Name Zach Banner Starting Right Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided their Week 1 starter at right tackle.

Noah Strackbein

Judge Applauds Tomlin For Helping His Development as NFL Coach

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has spent a few occasions with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, crediting him for helping Judge develop as an NFL leader.

Noah Strackbein

Ryan Shazier Announces Retirement in Heartfelt Video

In an emotional video, Ryan Shazier announces his retirement almost three years since his last NFL game.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Have Adjustments Ready for Play-Calling on Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have adjustments ready to have their call plays without crowd noise. They also have tricks up their sleeve in their offensive playbook.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Fantasy Football: Take Your Chances on WRs and TEs in Week 1

Sleepers, starters and bench fillers - The Steelers Monday night matchup with the Giants leaves plenty of options for your fantasy football lineup.

Noah Strackbein

Tomlin Praises Steelers Weekend Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers added three players over Labor Day weekend that will bring change to the team's depth chart.

Noah Strackbein

'Unknown' Has Steelers' Mike Tomlin Anxious for Season Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers are less than a week from kickoff, and despite all the challenges, nerves and speculations, Mike Tomlin is excited.

Noah Strackbein

Before Sunday, Cam Heyward Believed This Was His Last Ride With the Steelers

48 hours prior to agreeing on his contract extension, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward was planning out his farewells.

Noah Strackbein