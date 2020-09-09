Watch: Tomlin, Williams and Colbert Send Messages to Shazier

PITTSBURGH -- It was an emotional day for Steelers Nation.

After two seasons of not playing, Ryan Shazier announced he's officially retiring from football on Wednesday. A decision that many believed was inevitable, Shazier's announcement was met with plenty of love and thanks from coaches, teammates, fans and the Steelers organization.

During his retirement press conference (held over Zoom), Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, head coach Mike Tomlin, and linebacker Vince Williams congratulated Shazier with kind words.

Tomlin and Williams spoke first, telling their locker room companion that they're excited about what's to come next.

"I'm so excited about watching you attack everything else the way that I got to see you attack football. With that lion's aggression," Williams said with a glowing smile. "I just want to let you know I love you, bro and I'm excited about what you've got going. And I'm happy that I'm going to be there to get to watch and be there with you."

Shazier said after hearing Tomlin and Williams that he almost cried hearing them talk. Then, he shed a tear listening to Colbert speak.

Colbert's video wasn't able to turn on, but you could hear his voice begin to crack as he sends his message to the former linebacker.

"You can retire from the game of football, but you're never going to retire from being a Pittsburgh Steeler," Colbert said.

