How to Watch Steelers vs. Packers Preseason Opener

At long last, it's finally time for Pittsburgh Steelers football.

The Steelers will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Acrisure Stadium for their first of three games this preseason, with kick-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Here's how to both watch and listen as Pittsburgh takes the field for its initial contest under head coach Mike McCarthy on the North Shore.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch and Listen to Steelers' Preseason Opener

TV Coverage: KDKA-TV (CBS) and NFL Network

Broadcast Team: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color commentator) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter)

The Steelers Kickoff pre-game show will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST, and the Xtra Point postgame show will follow once the contest concludes.

Radio Coverage: Steelers Audio Network, WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM

Radio Broadcast Team: Rob King (play-by-play) and Max Starks (color commentator)

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Main Storylines to Follow

From the professional debuts of Will Howard and Drew Allar to McCarthy's first (unofficial) contest as Pittsburgh's head coach against the organization that gave him his first opportunity in that exact role, there are plenty of narratives to keep tabs on as the black and gold take the field against the Packers.

When it comes to Howard and Allar, it's the former who has more riding on how he performs against Green Bay and throughout the preseason as a whole.

The 2025 sixth-rounder did not play in any preseason or regular season contests as a rookie, largely due to a hand injury he suffered during training camp, and now he's battling for the backup job with Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph appears to have the advantage in that race at the moment, so unless the Steelers intend on keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Howard has a steep climb ahead of him if he's going to make up enough ground to catch the former.

Allar, as a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is in no danger of missing the roster and will enter the regular season at the bottom of Pittsburgh's depth chart. With how much work he has to do before the team can feel confident in his prospects moving forward, though, he has a chance to lay a strong foundation vs. Green Bay.

Several of the Steelers' training camp standouts in Brandon Smith, Lew Nichols and Gabriel Rubio, among others, should have excellent opportunities to keep building momentum as well.

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