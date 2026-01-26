Three Former Steelers Headed to Super Bowl LX

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be playing in Super Bowl LX, but they will have representatives. Three former players are set to travel to Santa Clara with a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy: two with the New England Patriots and one with the Seattle Seahawks.

For the Patriots, inside linebacker Robert Spillane and quarterback Josh Dobbs will suit up. Spillane spent four years in Pittsburgh, working his way up from the practice squad and turning into their top starter. He played 50 games with 16 starts, recording 191 tackles, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, an interception eight forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.

After leaving the Steelers, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent two seasons there before joining the Patriots. He was named captain this season.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) returns and interception during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He started as Ben Roethlisberger's backup before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. In 2020, he returned to Pittsburgh after being released.

He finished his career in Pittsburgh with six games played, throwing just 17 passes.

From the Steelers, he's made his way around the NFL, spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and now the Patriots. He's currently the No. 2 behind Drake Maye.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While he's not playing in the Super Bowl, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel did play for the Steelers after being their third-round pick in 1997. So, you could say there are four former players who will on the sideline, and three who are suited up to play.

On the Seahawks side, wide receiver Cody White is headed to the Super Bowl. White was in Pittsburgh from 2020 until 2022, playing in his first NFL game in 2021 with the Steelers.

White played in 15 games in 2021 and then one more in 2022 before being released in the summer of 2023 and signing with the Seahawks. He finished his career in Pittsburgh with just six receptions for 35 yards but was known as one of the best locker room teammates on the roster, and an extremely hard worker on the field.

He's played in 10 games this season, catching three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The two teams will square off in Santa Clara with a shot to be named the best in the NFL in 2025. For the Patriots, a win would give them one more Super Bowl victory than the Steelers all-time, moving them to seven.

For the Seahawks, this would be just their second Super Bowl win of all-time.

The game will be played on Feb. 8 at 6:30 PM ET at Levi Stadium.

