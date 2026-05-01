Steelers' DK Metcalf Won't Face Criminal Charges for Lions Fan Incident

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is not facing criminal charges for an incident with Ryan Kennedy, a Detroit Lions fan, at Ford Field during Week 16 of the 2015 season.

According to the Detroit Free Press' Niraj Warikoo, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced on May 1 that no charges are being filed against Metcalf.

"No charges will be filed against Steelers player DeKaylin Metcalf for incident with a Lions fan at game in Detroit in December, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office announced today," Warikoo wrote on X. '"The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game,' the prosecutor's office said."

No charges will be filed against Steelers player DeKaylin Metcalf for incident with a Lions fan at game in Detroit in December, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office announced today. "The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game," the… — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 1, 2026

Detroit police had originally submitted a warrant request for the incident in late January.

Rundown of the Incident

In the second quarter of Pittsburgh's matchup against Detroit, Metcalf walked over to the area below the stands that sat behind the Steelers' bench and grabbed a hold of Kennedy before subsequently returning to the sideline.

Metcalf was not pulled from the game and remained active for its entirety before being handed a two-game suspension by the NFL that carried through the end of the regular season.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

While Metcalf appealed that ruling, the league turned it down and kept him sidelined for Weeks 17 and 18, though he was back in action for the Steelers' Wild Card round playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

The 28-year-old, who arrived in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason, finished the campaign with 850 yards and six touchdowns on 59 catches.

Kennedy's Lawsuit

Earlier this year, Kennedy filed an $100 million lawsuit against Metcalf, the Steelers, Ford Field and several other parties in the Wayne County Circuit Court.

"Ryan Kennedy, a longtime Lions season-ticket holder and mortgage company CEO, filed the suit in Wayne County Circuit Court after he was publicly labeled a racist following the assault," the Detroit Metro Times' Steve Neavling wrote on February 3. "Metcalf claimed Kennedy called him the N-word, according to the suit.

"He sued Metcalf, the Steelers, former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Shay Shay Media LLC, All Time Sports LLC (which does business as The Volume), and Ford Field Management LLC."

The lawsuit is still pending, and there is a status conference for the matter that is currently scheduled to take place next week on May 5.

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