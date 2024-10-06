Stefon Diggs Gave Honest Answer About Beating Bills With Texans
Sunday's Houston Texans–Buffalo Bills matchup was one circled on Stefon Diggs's calendar for quite some time.
The receiver knew it would be an emotional reunion for him after he spent the past four seasons with the Bills before being traded to Houston. And, getting the close 23–20 win meant a lot to him.
“I can’t say I didn’t think about this game when I got traded. ... But, I take it one game at a time, and I knew when this game came up, I was just trying to take advantage and get a win for my time," Diggs said after the game. "It's emotional. I play with a lot of emotions—I'm emotional."
Diggs said how he tried not to talk too much about the matchup against his old team in the week leading up to the game. He wanted to do "more showing than telling." Diggs did just that as he finished the game with six catches for 82 yards, leading all receivers on the Texans.