Stefon Diggs Gave Honest Answer About Beating Bills With Texans

The Texans receiver had this game circled on his calendar for a while.

Madison Williams

Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates a touchdown.
Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates a touchdown. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sunday's Houston Texans–Buffalo Bills matchup was one circled on Stefon Diggs's calendar for quite some time.

The receiver knew it would be an emotional reunion for him after he spent the past four seasons with the Bills before being traded to Houston. And, getting the close 23–20 win meant a lot to him.

“I can’t say I didn’t think about this game when I got traded. ... But, I take it one game at a time, and I knew when this game came up, I was just trying to take advantage and get a win for my time," Diggs said after the game. "It's emotional. I play with a lot of emotions—I'm emotional."

Diggs said how he tried not to talk too much about the matchup against his old team in the week leading up to the game. He wanted to do "more showing than telling." Diggs did just that as he finished the game with six catches for 82 yards, leading all receivers on the Texans.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

