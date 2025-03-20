Stefon Diggs Wraps Up First Free Agency Meeting With AFC East Team
Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs met with the New England Patriots on Thursday and is heading home without a free agency deal, sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
The Patriots and Diggs had a productive visit and will continue discussing a potential deal, but for now, he will remain a free agent.
Diggs tore his ACL last season in his only year with the Houston Texans. Prior to the injury, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. He was once again on pace to eclipse the 1,000+ yard receiving mark, which would have been his seventh consecutive season doing so.
The 31-year-old is hoping to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank once he returns from ACL rehab. Whether or not that will be in Foxborough remains to be seen.