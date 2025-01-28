SI

Stephen Jones Inspired Awkward Silence at Brian Schottenheimer Press Conference

A deafening silence occurred when Jones was introduced.

Liam McKeone

The Jones family gathered for Brian Schottenheimer's first press conference on Monday
The Jones family gathered for Brian Schottenheimer's first press conference on Monday / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Brian Schottenheimer's first press conference as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys occurred on Monday and was noteworthy for all sorts of reasons. Most of those reasons had to do with Jerry Jones's odd rambling and Stephen Jones appearing to brush off the idea that the Cowboys were in a championship drought. But noteworthy nonetheless!

The beginning of the presser also resulted in quite the awkward moment. Schottenheimer was officially introduced by Cowboys PR and was greeted with a solid round of applause from the assembled media. Then Stephen Jones was introduced as the executive vice president of player personnel and co-owner of the franchise. His introduction was met with a deafening silence, the kind that seems to last forever even though it was only a few moments.

Then everyone laughed uncomfortably and gave Jones a brief clap.

A classic Cowboys moment. Strange and awkward for essentially no reason.

Schottenheimer's head coaching tenure is off to quite the start. It's up to Cowboys fans whether it's a good or bad sign that he failed to make waves at his own press conference compared to the antics of the Jones family.

