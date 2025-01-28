Super Bowl LIX Tickets: How to Buy Tickets to the Big Game
The Super Bowl LIX matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will go for their record third straight championship against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. This year's iteration of the big game is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
It promises to be quite the game, and as always the circus around the Super Bowl is as entertaining as anything. This should especially be the case in the Big Easy. Bourbon Street will be rockin'.
Whether you're a fan of the teams playing, are interested in enjoying a week in New Orleans capped off by a football game or just want to learn what it would take to attend the most famous sporting event in the world, there are numerous ways to buy tickets for Super Bowl LIX. Here we'll break down those avenues.
How to Buy Tickets to the Super Bowl
There are a few different ways to nab tickets to Super Bowl LIX.
Ticketmaster, StubHub and other ticket distribution platforms
The most obvious option, Ticketmaster and all your favorite ticket distribution websites have tickets available to purchase. There doesn't seem to be a significant price differential but this is the most likely place to find tickets all the way up to the game itself given the ease for resellers to list tickets.
Ticketmaster, specifically, also has packages unique to Super Bowl LIX. The company has three such options listed on its website: Club 67, On The Fifty, and Touchdown Club Premier.
As of writing, only Touchdown Club Premier is still available. Along with seats in the Superdome for the game, it includes an all-inclusive pregame party in Smoothie King Center, dedicated seating for live musical performances and NFL Legend appearances and an open bar with a chef-curated tailgate inspired menu.
On Location
On Location is the official hospitality partner of the NFL. As such the company has numerous Super Bowl ticket offerings. They have team-specific and general ticket packages available. This is where fans are directed to if they try to buy tickets through the Superdome website.
Team packages include access to an official Chiefs-Eagles pregame party at a place called the Touchdown Club. They also offer travel packages for fans of Philly and Kansas City. Standard ticket packages include a seat for the Super Bowl and general pregame festivities.
These are the two primary methods of acquiring Super Bowl tickets. If you are trying to go to the game— good luck.