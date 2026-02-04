Bryce Young and Rico Dowdle Reflect on Memorable Panthers Season

I'm here with Bryce Young and Rico Dowdell at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl.

Thanks so much for the time, guys.

Really appreciate you stopping by.

Congratulations are in order because the Panthers made a playoff run for the first time since 2017.

You guys were NFC South champions.

Is the playoffs are bus for you guys next year?

Um, you know, we're, we're all about taking it, you know, one step at a time.

So right now, you know, obviously we're Far away from the season, um, in the offseason , it's, uh, you know, all of us individually trying to get our bodies back, um, you know, get ready for to, to work, and then OTAs, you know, it's a long process.

So, uh, just trying to take it one week at a time, um, and, you know, we'll, we'll, we'll reconvene when the season starts.

You're coming off your best NFL season.

What would you say to people who wrote you and this team off early on, um, you know, I You know, I, I, I don't individually or us as a team, you know, I don't, we, we don't take a lot of, uh, pay a lot of attention to the outside noise, um, you know, I, I'm, I'm a fan of sports as well, so I'm, I'm grateful for anyone who has an opinion.

That means that, you know, they care and support, which I appreciate, um, but for us, you know, we, we can only afford to focus on the task at hand, uh, focus on, on us and, and what we're doing in the building.

So I, I, I appreciate that challenge.

Rico, you made a big impact for the Panthers this year, and you are heading into free agency this offseason.

If you aren't back with the team, what's one thing you want Panthers fans to know?

What's your message to them?

Um, you know, it was great.

I appreciate , uh, how they showed up, uh, rooted me on throughout the season.

So it was, it was great coming home to play in front of that fan base, uh, for this season, and, um, like I said.

Something special is growing in Carolina, um, if even if I'm there or not, but something special is growing there, um, I said, I got my wing man here and you know he, he leading the way of that.

So, uh, yeah, so just let him know something special is going and, uh.

Definitely looking forward to seeing where it go back home to Carolina just growing up because I grew up there.

Sure, what will you remember your, what will you remember most about your time with the team this past season?

Oh, just meeting the guys.

Like I said, just meeting all the guys out there, um, making new connections.

Um, I think that's the biggest thing that you take out of, uh, you know, going out there playing football and winning.

But I think the main thing that you always take out of is, is the guys you meet, the connection you make, um, that lasts for a lifetime.

So I'd say that's my biggest thing that I remember.

I know you guys are good friends, and I know that you are not part of the front office, you're just the quarterback, but if you were to make a pitch to Rico to re-sign with the Panthers, what would that be?

Um, I mean, we, we all know Rico knows as a team.

We all know how, how important he, he is to us.

He's, uh, obviously the stuff on the field.

Everyone sees that, how, how productive he's been, how much he means, but not just that, um, the mindset he brings.

On Sundays throughout the week, he's always, he's always pushing us, he's always pushing himself , uh, he's that competitor, that, that dog that, uh, you know, I think he elevated the entire team.

So, um, like you said, obviously, I'm not in the front office and, um, I understand the business of it, uh, whatever, you know, whatever happens, you know, Rico, that's my wingman, that's my dog, um, you know, it's, it's always gonna be love, uh, you know, obviously for me, I really, really hope that that's in, in Carolina next year.

All right, well, I got the bounty boys with me, so what's going on, you guys?

What are we doing with Bounty?

Yeah, um, you know, we're, we're here with, with Bounty, um, you know, for, for the big game, you know, all of us, uh, there, there's only really 11 way to enjoy it, and that's chilling, eating wings, uh, with some loved ones, and, uh, you can't do that without Bounty.

Uh, that's how you take care of all the mess.

Uh, you know, it's super near and dear to me and all our, all our homes.

So, uh, I'm super grateful for it.

All right, before I let you guys go, we're gonna do a little game of yes or no.

I'm gonna ask you some fun random questions, and we have some paddles for you right here.

So pretty self-explanatory.

The red is no.

The green is yes.

All right.

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

It's a yes and a no.

Why is it, why is a hot dog a sandwich?

Because you got the, the buns, the meat in between, so it's a sandwich.

Like that's how they say it's not a sandwich.

It's a hot dog.

That's different hot dog sandwich.

OK, LeBron over Jordan.

I'm not gonna lie, I'm not even gonna put one of these up because I have such an elaborate explanation for my thought process behind this , and I can't.

We would be here for hours, yeah, yeah, we'd be here for a long time.

I can't just yes or no.

It's a full on.

I've had this discussion many times, so I can't even do it.

Yes, is that for the LeBron guy?

OK.

All right, Dick LeBron guy.

All right, I really am curious about this one.

What do you eat raccoon with your teammate Xavier Legette?

Yeah, uh, shout out my dog, man.

He's the best.

Shout out my dog, man.

I can't, I, I don't think I could go there personally, um, but yeah, that's my brother, man.

Shout out.

Have you tried it?

No, no, I haven't tried.

He brings it in the locker room.

He does.

He does .

I've been offered.

Which was very kind of him.

I have not, uh, I'm more sit back, watch the game, eat some wings, use some bounty to help clean it up.

That's more of my speed.

All right, um, Cam Newton can still make an NFL comeback at 36, yes or no?

Panthers legend.

There we go.

Last question.

The day after the Super Bowl should be a holiday.

Guys, let's get back to work, get back to work .

I'm just, I'm just saying like, yeah, I mean, what's the holiday.

Yeah, you don't need it.

I don't think you ever again sit back, chill.

I don't know if we needed an occasion for the next, and it's in like the middle of the day.

Like we should be getting home at reasonable times, winner, yeah, yeah, you know what, that's what it is.

The winning team for their jobs like in that city, they should get a holiday the next day.

I think that's fair.

Awesome.

Thanks so much for stopping by.

Bye guys.

Really appreciate it.

Appreciate you guys.