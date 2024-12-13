NFL Wishes Taylor Swift a Happy Birthday With Sweet TikTok Video
As musician Taylor Swift's popularity has skyrocketed in the 2020s, her birthday—Dec. 13—has become something of a national holiday.
If there is one thing history has taught us, it's that all U.S. holidays will eventually involve the NFL. So it went Friday, when the league posted a TikTok wishing Swift a happy birthday and saluting her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Set to a cover of John Legend's "All of Me," the 31-second video highlights some of Kelce and Swift's most memorable moments. These include Swift and Kelce kissing after her 2023 show in Buenos Aires, the pair celebrating the Chiefs' 25–22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII together, and Kelce accompanying Swift on stage in London.
Swift wrapped up the Eras Tour—the most lucrative tour in the history of the world—in Vancouver on Sunday.
Kelce and Kansas City, meanwhile, will look to run their record to 13–1 Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.