SI

NFL Wishes Taylor Swift a Happy Birthday With Sweet TikTok Video

The musician turned 35 Friday.

Patrick Andres

Taylor Swift in Cincinnati in 2023.
Taylor Swift in Cincinnati in 2023. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As musician Taylor Swift's popularity has skyrocketed in the 2020s, her birthday—Dec. 13—has become something of a national holiday.

If there is one thing history has taught us, it's that all U.S. holidays will eventually involve the NFL. So it went Friday, when the league posted a TikTok wishing Swift a happy birthday and saluting her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Set to a cover of John Legend's "All of Me," the 31-second video highlights some of Kelce and Swift's most memorable moments. These include Swift and Kelce kissing after her 2023 show in Buenos Aires, the pair celebrating the Chiefs' 25–22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII together, and Kelce accompanying Swift on stage in London.

Swift wrapped up the Eras Tour—the most lucrative tour in the history of the world—in Vancouver on Sunday.

Kelce and Kansas City, meanwhile, will look to run their record to 13–1 Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL