Caitlin Clark Correctly Predicted Disaster During Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' Debut
Caitlin Clark was among the millions of fans who tuned into Taylor Swift's interview with Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast. But the Fever superstar was the only one to accurately forecast the issues that would come with a horde of Swifties all tuning in at once.
A few hours before the interview was set to air, Clark asked on her X account if everyone was sure YouTube wouldn't crash to the sheer volume of viewers New Heights was undoubtedly going to draw. It was a bit tongue in cheek and the Kelces responded accordingly. Yet it wound up prophetic.
As many viewers already know the last 20 or so minutes of the interview glitched out on YouTube, which was acknowledged by the official account for the podcast. The issue was resolved fairly quickly but nevertheless Clark took the opportunity to take her victory lap for calling the digital disaster caused by the ravenous Swift fandom.
"Swifties so powerful we broke the internet," Clark tweeted right after the glitch.
Hopefully Clark will be able to apply her forecasting skills to the basketball court again soon. The Fever star has missed 11 straight games recovering from a groin injury.