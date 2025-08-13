Taylor Swift Takes Playful Shot at 'Male Sports Fans' in Latest 'New Heights' Teaser
The most polarizing figure across the last season and a half of football was not Aaron Rodgers or the refs at Kansas City Chiefs games, but rather pop star Taylor Swift, who caught a lot of online flak for unintentionally grabbing the attention of the cameras at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games.
Swift has taken the unfair criticism in stride, though, and even cracked a joke about it in the latest teaser for her forthcoming appearance on an episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast,
"As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast," Swift said at the end of the clip, following a lengthy intro from Jason Kelce. "And, um, I think we all know if there's one thing male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."
Got 'em. Check that out below:
The full episode drops at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.