Former QB Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Unretire and Sign With Lions
Just weeks after former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led his high school alma mater Miami Northwestern to a Florida state championship, he is expected to come out of retirement and return to the NFL. Bridgewater will sign with the Detroit Lions, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Bridgewater appeared on The Insiders on Dec. 17 and announced his intentions to return to pro football.
Bridgewater played for the Lions during the 2023 season as a backup quarterback. He retired after the season and took the coaching position at his alma mater, leading them to the state championship in just his first year as coach. He admitted last week that his plan was always to try to return to the NFL after one season coaching.
The Lions currently hold the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC with two games left on the season. The Lions rank second in the league in average yards per game with 408.6, second in total yards (6,129) and second in passing yards (3,971). And, Detroit leads the league in total points with 493.
Starter Jared Goff has crushed it this season by completing 71.4% of passes for 4,095 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Lions only have one quarterback in a backup position, though: Hendon Hooker. It will be helpful to have another quarterback for depth as the Lions head into the postseason.