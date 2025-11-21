Tee Higgins Teases Joe Burrow’s Health Status Ahead of Potential Return vs. Patriots
Joe Burrow has been a full participant in Bengals practice for two days in a row now, making a huge step in his recovery process from a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 2.
All signs are leading to the quarterback starting this Sunday vs. the Patriots, especially as Joe Flacco has been limited in practice with a shoulder injury. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor won’t say if Burrow will be activated off of the injured reserve list in order to start on Sunday, but there’s seeming to be a strong possibility that Burrow will return this weekend.
So, how is Burrow looking on the field? He’s missed over two months of playing time, but the Bengals’ lead receiver for this weekend (Ja’Marr Chase is suspended for spitting on Jalen Ramsey last week) Tee Higgins shared with reporters on Thursday that his quarterback is playing just like he did in Week 1.
“I don't know [how he’s doing]. I asked him yesterday and he just looked at me," Higgins said. “I don't know so, I guess only he knows. ... I don't know what that look meant but I assume good. He's practicing like he was Week 1.”
Higgins surely hopes Burrow’s back on the field on Sunday.
“It would be good to have Burrow back,” Higgins said. “Obviously, without ‘One’ [Chase] on the other side, but I feel like we'll be alright. We've done it before in the past. We'll be alright.
“Joe's been looking good. He looked good last week when he was practicing. You know, I'm happy for him just to get his feet back wet and it's been good... Joe's been looking outstanding. He's slinging it deep, short routes—everything's been pretty good.”
Well, that surely helps alleviate any worries fans may have about Burrow’s playing abilities if he does get the chance to suit up this weekend. We’ll see what Taylor decides to ultimately do.