AMY ADAMS STRUNK | CONTROLLING OWNER, CO-CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Education: University of Texas

How They Acquired the Franchise: Strunk inherited the team from her father, K.S. "Bud" Adams after his death in 2013. He founded the NFL franchise (formerly the Houston Oilers) in 1960.

Net Worth: The Adams family has a net worth of $1.3 billion (per Forbes in 2014)

Franchise Valuation: $2.05 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

How They Made Their Money: Besides her family wealth, Strunk founded Kenada Farms and the Little River Oil and Gas Company, and also served as vice president of the Bud Adams Ranches.

In the Owner’s Words: “I believe in hiring good people and letting them do their jobs,” said Strunk. “Everything should revolve around what’s best for the Titans and not around the owner. While I talk frequently with the leaders of the Titans as I do with all of our family’s companies, the people in our football operations need the control and latitude necessary to create an exciting and competitive team.”

“Nashville is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing cities in the nation with a very promising future,” said Strunk. “We are proud to be a part of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, and we want the Titans to be a leader in providing opportunities for people and businesses in the city and the region to achieve their dreams.”

Political Donations: Strunk donated $2,000 to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee in 2016. Since ’15, she’s also contributed $15K to the Gridiron PAC, as well as thousands to support Ohio Republican Rob Portman’s Senate campaign in ’16.

NFL Committees: Hall of Fame Committee.

