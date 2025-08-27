Terry McLaurin Had One-Word Message for Washington After Signing New Deal
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed his long-awaited and much-discussed three-year contract extension on Tuesday afternoon, then later shared a sweet, one-word post on social media.
Although news of McLaurin's deal broke Monday, the wideout had yet to speak on it. That changed on Tuesday, when he wrote online (and when the Commanders shared a video of him addressing fans directly).
"Home," McLaurin said in the post on his own account, alongside a red heart emoji. The missive was in response to a hype video from the Commanders' social media team.
The receiver added the same comment underneath a joint post with the Commanders on his Instagram.
McLaurin's new contract is worth up to $96 million, with $44.65 million fully guaranteed and $9.4 million in upside, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
McLaurin, 29, is fresh off a 1000+ yard season, during which he also scored 13 touchdowns, the second-most in the NFL. We'll see if he can replicate that success come fall, which will mark his second campaign with young quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm.