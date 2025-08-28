Terry McLaurin Reveals Heartwarming Way Jayden Daniels Supported Him During Hold-In
The Terry McLaurin contract situation came to a resolution this week, as the Commanders re-signed their star receiver to a three-year deal worth up to $96 million.
McLaurin had been seeking an extension throughout the offseason as he is set to enter the final year of the contract he signed in 2022. McLaurin was absent from mandatory minicamp, and though he showed up for training camp, the situation escalated when he requested a trade from the Commanders.
It took nearly a month from the time McLaurin requested a trade to get a deal done with Washington, but throughout his stalemate with the team, he was able to count on his quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"That's my guy. That's my dawg," McLaurin said of Daniels. "Him and I have had a lot of personal conversations throughout this process and he was an extreme support for me since the first day. ... To be able to have conversations with your quarterback, but somebody I consider my friend and my teammate, it really helped me.
"He never let me forget that my presence is missed out there," McLaurin continued. "He never let me forget that I'm worth everything I'm asking for. He never let me forget that he's got my back and he can't wait to get back out there with me. ... To have a guy that has my back like that, you can't put into words. I really do appreciate him. There's nothing I wouldn't do for him either."
After spending the first five years of his career with a revolving door at quarterback, McLaurin not only finally has a great quarterback to catch passes from, but a tremendous support in Daniels as well. McLaurin was the reliable force for the Commanders' offense through his first five seasons, but now, he can truly turn to Daniels both on and off the field.
With McLaurin re-signed and back on the practice field, one of the top QB-WR duos can get prepared for their Week 1 clash against the Giants.