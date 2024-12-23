Texans Claim Former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson Off Waivers Ahead of Christmas Clash
The Houston Texans claimed wide receiver Diontae Johnson off of waivers on Monday after Tank Dell's season officially ended on Saturday when he dislocated his kneecap, tore his ACL and suffered other damage to his left leg during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Johnson was waived by the Baltimore Ravens just last week after spending about two months with the team. The two sides parted on poor terms as Johnson was suspended the week prior from refusing to enter the Ravens' Week 13 game.
It's quite the coincidence, then, that the Texans and Ravens will face each other on Wednesday for their Christmas Day matchup. Johnson won't stay away from Baltimore very long as the Texans will travel there for the game. That'll be an interesting reunion on the field for Johnson and the Ravens.
In four games with the Ravens, Johnson caught just one pass for six yards. It wasn't the best experiment for the Ravens to pick Johnson up from the Carolina Panthers, where he played in the seven games prior this season. He caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina.
Johnson's now been on four teams in 2024—he ended his 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then went to the Panthers, the Ravens and now the Texans.
The Texans already clinched a playoff spot by winning the AFC South. Johnson will attempt to help the team make a deep postseason run.