Texans’ Tank Dell Shares Powerful Video Day After Suffering Scary Injury
Houston Texans star wide receiver Tank Dell shared an emotional post on his social media on Sunday, one day after he exited Week 16’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a scary leg injury.
In the Texans’ 27-19 road loss to the Chiefs, Dell reeled in a touchdown pass but absorbed a heavy hit that saw him get carted off the field with his entire left leg in a vacuum splint. Dell suffered a dislocated kneecap and will be out indefinitely, NFL’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, and remains in a local Kansas City hospital.
In the wake of his brutal injury, Dell shared a powerful video on his TikTok account:
Hopefully, the Texans star makes a speedy and full recovery.
Dell has been dealt some extremely bad cards when it comes to injuries in the NFL, as he suffered a season-ending broken leg in his rookie season in 2023 and was wounded in a shooting this past April.