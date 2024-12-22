Texans WR Tank Dell's Injury Severity Revealed After Scary Moment vs. Chiefs
Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell suffered a severe injury during the team's 27–19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The injury occurred on his 30-yard touchdown catch when got sandwiched by Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie and fellow Texans receiver Jared Wayne.
An ambulance drove onto the field to transport Dell to a nearby Kansas City hospital, where he ended up staying the night on Saturday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Dell suffered a dislocated kneecap and will be out indefinitely. He has not had surgery yet, but remains in the hospital.
It's likely at this point that Dell will miss the rest of the regular season and possibly some, or all, of the Texans' playoff run. It will be a tough loss for the Texans as Dell is the team's second highest performing receiver with 667 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a tough moment on the field for Dell's Texans teammates. Quarterback C.J. Stroud even shed some tears on the field.