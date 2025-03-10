SI

Milton Williams Passes Tom Brady for Highest Paid Player in Patriots History

New England's new defensive tackle is a rich man.

Mike Kadlick

Milton Williams is a rich man. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots made one of the biggest splashes on Day 1 of NFL free agency, swooping in ahead of the Carolina Panthers to agree to terms on a deal with star defensive tackle Milton Williams.

The details—as relayed by ESPN's Adam Schefter—are a four-year, $104 million contract that includes $63 million in guaranteed money and also makes Williams the highest-paid player in Patriots history in terms of average annual value.

That's right, more than Tom Brady.

At his peak in New England, Brady was making $25 million per season while Williams' new agreement has him at an AAV of $26 million.

Not a bad deal for the 25-year-old budding star.

Alongside former teammate Josh Sweat, who signed with the Cardinals on Monday, Williams wreaked havoc for the Eagles defensive line this season. He notched a career-high five sacks in 2024 while helping lead Philly to their second Super Bowl title since 2018.

He'll now look to help rebuild the struggling Patriots, who also signed defenders Harold Landry IIIRobert Spillane, and Carlton Davis III since Sunday night.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

