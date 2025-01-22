Titans Exec's 'Generational Talent' Quote Had NFL World Speculating Plan for No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans may already know who they're selecting with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Titans' president of football operations Chad Brinker shared the franchise's philosophy as it relates to the draft, though also said the pick will ultimately be up to new general manager Mike Borgonzi.
"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft. We won't do that," Brinker said Wednesday.
Immediately people began speculating that he was referring to Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, because he seems like the only player to fit that "generational talent" mold in the upcoming draft.
Hunter is widely regarded as the best player in this year's draft class, and with what is generally considered a weak quarterback class, he could wind up being the top pick.
As a junior in 2024, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions. The 21-year-old won the Heisman Trophy in 2024, while also taking home the Walter Camp, Chuck Bednarik, Fred Biletnioff, and Paul Hornung awards. The two-time All-American is a unique talent any team could use.
The Titans, however, need a quarterback. And the top two prospects—Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders—will be available when they are on the clock at No. 1. But perhaps Tennessee will determine Hunter is their guy and worth passing on a potential franchise quarterback.