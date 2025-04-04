Titans GM Makes Intriguing Comments on Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter After Pro Day
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter left a strong impression on a number of NFL scouts and personnel during the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day Friday, including Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, who holds the No. 1 pick in the draft this year.
During the pro day, Hunter excelled with his route-running drills and Sanders showed off his signature accuracy during his throwing session. Sanders connected on 62 of 67 passes, including multiple passes to his receivers deep down the field. Three of the five incompletions were drops.
"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis," Borgonzi said after the workout, via Jim Wyatt of Titans.com. "And Travis, everything you see on film—he is one of the twitchiest athletes I've ever seen. He's impressive. It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout, and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape—he can drive the deep ball, you saw that here today.
"So, it was a really good workout."
Though Titans head coach Brian Callahan did not come to the pro day, the team will hold a private workout with Sanders on April 9, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. Sanders has also taken a 30-visit to the Titans, which he says went well.
"I feel on the visit, everything was pretty good," Sanders said, via Wyatt. "Everything was fun, everything was good. They got to know me, and I got to know them well. I am comfortable in any situation."
The Titans could pick Sanders or Hunter, but Miami quarterback Cam Ward is also viewed as a strong contender for the team to take with the No. 1 pick. Ward made a strong impression on the Titans as well during his own pro day, and Callahan spoke highly of Ward at the NFL's annual league meetings this week.
"I like confidence. I think that’s a good thing," Callahan said of Ward. "When you’re in the conversation for the No. 1 pick there’s a lot that comes with it. To have fun with that is a good thing."