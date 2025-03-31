Brian Callahan Shares Way That Cam Ward Endeared Himself to Titans During Pro Day
With less than a month to go before the NFL draft, all eyes are on the Tennessee Titans.
After their worst season in a decade, the Titans hold the first pick in the draft for the first time since relocating from Houston. What Tennessee will do remains a closely guarded secret, but the Titans have offered nuggets of insight into their thinking.
Exhibit A: On Monday, Tennessee coach Brian Callahan effusively praised Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and pointed out how Ward's pro day performance endeared him to his future team.
"I like confidence. I think that’s a good thing," Callahan said via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "When you’re in the conversation for the No. 1 pick there’s a lot that comes with it. To have fun with that is a good thing."
Ward said after his pro day that he felt he was "solidifying" his status as the potential top pick.
The Hurricanes' gunslinger finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 2024, throwing an FBS-best 39 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.