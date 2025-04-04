Travis Hunter Shows Off His Special Route-Running Ability at Colorado Pro Day
Travis Hunter wasn't originally supposed to work out at Colorado's Pro Day on Friday. After turning in a more-than-respectable three-year college football career, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner didn't have much more to prove at the showcase for NFL evaluators in Boulder.
However, in a last-minute decision, Hunter chose to catch passes after all, allowing quarterback Shedeur Sanders—and his supposedly weak arm—to throw his way.
He made the choice worth his while, showing off some elite route-running during the throwing session. Here's a look, as shared by the NFL on X (formerly Twitter):
That'll be tough to defend.
Hunter, a hybrid wide receiver/cornerback, is widely considered to be among the top selections in this month's NFL draft. Over three seasons at both Jackson State and Colorado, the 21-year-old tallied 2,100+ receiving yards, scored 26 total touchdowns (25 on offense, one on defense), recorded nine interceptions, and won the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award to go along with his Heisman Trophy.