Titans Star Jeffery Simmons Latest Athlete to Have Home Burglarized During Game

Liam McKeone

Jeffery Simmons’s house was broken into while he was with the Titans in California.
All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had his house broken into on Sunday night while the Titans were in California to play the 49ers, police said on Monday.

Simmons, 28, recorded seven tackles and a sack to go along with a receiving touchdown against San Francisco. Early Monday morning he arrived back at his home in Tennessee to find it had been burglarized. According to ESPN, Nashville police said the house was broken into shortly after 7 p.m. local time.

“Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons' house,” the Titans said in a statement to ESPN. “No residents were home during the burglary.”

On Monday morning the Titans star posted surveillance footage of the criminals entering his home to his Instagram story expressing gratitude that his family members were not home at the time.

“What if one of my family members was in my house?? All that materialistic s--- you can have but this is crazy!” Simmons wrote.

Simmons is the latest athlete to be a victim of a burglary while out of town to play a game. Earlier in the year Shedeur Sanders was victim to a similar crime while traveling with the Browns to play an away game. Last year multiple athletes had their homes burglarized, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow.

In his seventh season with the Titans, Simmons was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and has earned multiple All-Pro selections during his time in Tennessee. This season, the defensive tackle has recorded 32 tackles and nine sacks for the 2-12 Titans.

Liam McKeone
