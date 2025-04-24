Titans Signing Veteran Wide Receiver for New QB Ahead of NFL Draft
Free agent wide receiver Tyler Lockett announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night that he will be signing a deal with the Tennessee Titans.
It's a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $6 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
"I’m excited to be a Tennessee Titan!! I’m super thankful and grateful Let’s get it!! God you get all the glory!!" he wrote.
This isn't the first time Lockett has broken his own news. He posted on social media in March when he parted ways with the Seattle Seahawks after spending all 10 seasons of his career with the team. He became a free agent when the league year began.
Lockett will become a new target for whoever the Tennessee Titans select as their new quarterback on Thursday night at the NFL draft. Miami's Cam Ward is heavily favored to be selected with the top pick, so he will likely be throwing passes to Lockett this fall.
In his last season with the Seahawks, Lockett caught just 49 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns.