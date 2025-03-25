SI

Titans Will Hold Additional Private Workout With Cam Ward After Miami Pro Day

The projected No. 1 pick had an impressive outing during Monday's Pro Day.

Madison Williams

Miami quarterback Cam Ward speaks at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward speaks at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
After Cam Ward had an impressive outing at Miami's pro day on Monday, which really caught the eye of the Tennessee Titans, the team plans to hold an additional private workout with the quarterback, ESPN's Adam Schefer reported on Tuesday.

It's already expected after Monday that the Titans will select Ward with the No. 1 pick at the draft next month, but this news only solidifies more how Tennessee hopes to land the quarterback with that top pick.

The Titans aren't going to totally shut down listening to offers for the No. 1 spot, Schefter added. But, it would take a "strong package" to convince the Titans to deter from Ward at this point.

This news also comes after Ward gave a pretty confident quote after his pro day, saying how the Titans should've seen all they needed to on Monday. He added how he was "solidifying [the No. 1] pick" when throwing on Monday.

All signs are pointing to Ward becoming a Titan next month. Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick even has Ward going No. 1 overall in his latest mock draft, which was released on Tuesday.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

