Henry Off and Running in Defense of Rushing Title

It wasn’t the elusive, explosive performance Derrick Henry turned in so many times en route to the league’s rushing title in 2019. Then again it was different in any number of ways, most of them positive.

In the Tennessee Titans’ 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos Monday night, Henry ran the ball 31 times for 116 yards. After the NFL’s opening weekend, he is second to Kansas City rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire (138 yards) and leads the league in carries.