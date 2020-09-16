SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Henry Off and Running in Defense of Rushing Title

Mike Hogan

It wasn’t the elusive, explosive performance Derrick Henry turned in so many times en route to the league’s rushing title in 2019. Then again it was different in any number of ways, most of them positive.

In the Tennessee Titans’ 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos Monday night, Henry ran the ball 31 times for 116 yards. After the NFL’s opening weekend, he is second to Kansas City rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire (138 yards) and leads the league in carries.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Center Stage+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Send Another Wide Receiver Packing

Cody Hollister's release leaves four at that position on the active roster.

David Boclair

Vrabel Sees Wilson's Career at Crossroads

Titans coach says the team will do it's part to help the 2020 first-round draft pick stay on course.

David Boclair

Byard's Big Deal Already Pays Off in Different Ways

Titans rework safety's five-year pact to free up cash; he immediately does something he's never done.

David Boclair

Titans Trust Tannehill When Time is Short

With Monday's victory at Denver, the quarterback has directed four game-winning drives in 11 starts for Tennessee.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: What the Broncos Said After Loss To Titans

Coach Vic Fangio, players talk about the Titans' game-winning drive, a failed fourth down, facing Derrick Henry and seeing no fans.

David Boclair

Gostkowski Makes Game-Winner After Multiple Misses

The Tennessee Titans' kicking woes continued Monday at Denver though Stephen Gostkowski made one when it mattered most.

Mike Hogan

Titans-Broncos: Live Updates and Analysis

Tennessee seeks to do much better than last season's 16-0 loss at Denver.

David Boclair

Jeffery Simmons Lives Up to the Offseason Hype

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1305709517045465088

David Boclair

MyCole Pruitt Scores the Titans' First TD of 2020

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1305706530419900417

David Boclair

Rashaan Evans Ejected in First Quarter at Denver

The Tennessee Titans' leading tackler in 2019 was tossed for throwing a punch; two plays later the Broncos threw a touchdown pass.

Mike Hogan