Titans-Texans Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium.

Tennessee: CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver.

Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL Maliek Collins, WR Nico Collins, DL Austin Deculus, DL Demone Harris and DB Isaac Yiadom

OF NOTE

• Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will play for Tennessee after having been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Simmons is one of five members of the defense who has started every game this season. His streak of consecutive starts (and appearances) will extend to 36 games with this one.

• Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will have a limited number of wide receivers to support him in his first career NFL start. Chris Conley, signed this week off Kansas City's practice squad, will join Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cody Hollister as the only ones in uniform.

• Logan Woodside, a gameday elevation from the practice squad, will be in uniform for the first time this season and will serve as Willis' backup. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, the other player elevated from the practice squad, also will be in uniform for the first time this season. Defensive tackle Naquan Jones is scratched for the first time since Week 1.

• Cornerback Ugo Amadi remains a healthy scratch. He has not played since Week 2 at Buffalo. Originally sidelined by an ankle injury, he has been healthy for the last several weeks.

• The Texans' offense won't have its best downfield threat. Wide receiver Nico Collins leads Houston with 305 receiving yards and an average of 16.9 yards per reception.

• The Texans will have defensive lineman Rashaeem Green, who is second on their defense with three and a half sacks. Green was one of several players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.