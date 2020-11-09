Quotes of Note: What the Bears Said About Their Loss to the Titans

NASHVILLE – The Chicago Bears needed a win as badly as the Tennessee Titans.

Chicago came to Nissan Stadium on Sunday having lost two in a row. It left with a three-game losing streak following a 24-17 defeat.

Here is a roundup of what coach Matt Nagy and several Bears players said about the defeat:

• Quarterback Nick Foles, on the loss: “Obviously, we fell short. Another tough game, but the guys kept playing until the clock hit zero. Not an easy one, but there's something that you can build on there because when you don't quit and you keep going and keep grinding, especially through games like that that are difficult, it tells you a lot about your locker room.”

• Linebacker Danny Trevathan, on limiting Tennessee’s offense to 228 total yards: “It looked like we played well, but there were a couple plays that we feel like we should have made, myself included. The thing is, we have to get the turnovers.”

• Nagy, on the fact that the Bears did not score until the fourth quarter: “We didn't do enough offensively to get the job done. I thought our defense played really, really well. They're doing everything that we're asking them to do and trying to get that field position going. Special teams played well, and then just recurring theme here on offense. … We've got to get better.”

• Wide receiver Allen Robinson, on failing to finish drives: “We knocked ourselves out of field goal range with penalties and things like that. So, it felt like whenever we had some momentum going or whenever we got the ball rolling we just couldn’t get over the hump.”

• Foles, on the first drive, which ended with a failed fourth-and-1 at the Titans’ 34: “We were able to show different personnel, show different looks, get a couple different movement plays out there and execute well. We had the (24-yard completion) to [tight end[ Jimmy (Graham) on the left sideline, he made a great play catching the ball, going up. Fourth and one, we've got to get those.”

• Robinson, stepping out of bounds short of the first down marker on the opening possession (Tennessee’s stopped a fourth-and-1 run on the next play): Once I came out and saw Malcolm Butler in the flat for Cover 2, I just tried to come flat, secure the ball and then get up the field. Maybe I possibly could have tried to buy a little more time to stay inbounds. … I thought I had got it, but the ref said I was a little short.”

• Nagy, on failing to score the first four times the offense crossed midfield: “I would like to see us be better in that big red zone area when you get down there, to be able to get an opportunity to score, and we weren't (Sunday). And that's probably the most frustrating part of it all is that right there.”

Trevathan, on limiting running back Derrick Henry to 68 yards on 21 carries: “We just attacked. We knew that they wanted to come out here and run the ball like they’ve been doing. He’s one of the best running backs – if not the best running back – in the league. If he gets going, it could be a tough game for us. So, we wanted to hit him in the mouth and play smash-mouth football.”