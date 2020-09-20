SI.com
AllTitans
First-Half Field Goal Wasn't the Winner, It Was the Difference

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – At the time, it seemed like just three more points.

When time ran out at Nissan Stadium on Sunday and the Tennessee Titans had defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30, however, it was clear how big a sequence it really was.

Officially, Stephen Gostkowski’s 49-yard field goal with 1:36 to play in the contest was the game-winner. Yet his 51-yard field goal as time ran out on the first half likely was the difference because it was a product of preparation and execution that is not common – even at the highest level of the sport.

After a Jacksonville field goal with 15 seconds to play in the second quarter, it seemed certain that the Titans would finish the first half in front 21-10.

Then, defensive back Joshua Kalu deftly fielded a squib kick meant to minimize the ability for a big return and run time off the clock. That gave the ball to the offense at the Jaguars’ 49-yard line with 10 seconds on the clock. One 16-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Anthony Firkser followed by a timeout later, Gostkowski trotted on to the field.

“It’s coached, and it’s executed in practice,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “It’s going to be great to teach off of, just to explain to the guys why we do stuff here at the end of the half or the end of the game. It’s a huge play.

“So, all the credit to [special teams coordinator] Craig Aukerman and to [assistant special teams coach] Ryan Crow, being able to teach that and to get these guys ready to execute it when it comes up because it doesn’t come up very often. But it did.”

Those three points restored the cushion to 14 with the Jaguars scheduled to get the ball to start the second half. Jacksonville scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives of the second half, outgained the Titans 269-123 and held the ball for 18:42 of over the final two quarters but never took the lead. The Jaguars pulled even with 7:25 to play, but that just set the stage for Gostkowski’s second-game winner in as many contests.

By comparison, the Titans scored on only two second-half possessions. That was all they needed, because they managed to get three additional points leading into intermission.

“I thought the play at the half – that’s kind of where we want to be as a football team,” Vrabel said. “Hold them to a field goal. Execute the squib defense. Use our timeouts. Execute a play and then kick a field goal.”

